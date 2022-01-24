-$0.71 EPS Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.61). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of YMAB opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $441.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,437 shares of company stock worth $2,503,739 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.2% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.