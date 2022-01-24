$0.54 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

NYSE:OPBK opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.