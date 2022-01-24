$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.54. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million.

FMNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 21,435 shares of company stock worth $379,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $534.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

