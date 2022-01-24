-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.72). Wix.com posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.47. The company had a trading volume of 64,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,907. Wix.com has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth $3,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

