$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.03. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.