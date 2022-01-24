-$0.12 EPS Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.94 on Friday. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $241.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.13.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

