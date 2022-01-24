-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 236,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,169,778. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

