$0.09 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,751. The firm has a market cap of $978.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

