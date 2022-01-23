Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $19.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Zynex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 117,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Zynex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zynex by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Zynex by 97.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 222,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,641. Zynex has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $310.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

