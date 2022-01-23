ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and $955,180.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

