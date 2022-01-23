Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 500.40 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 500.40 target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC set a CHF 492 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 459.58.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

