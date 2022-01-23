Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $12,841,800.16 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $147.66 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.11 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

