Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $200.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,882,322 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

