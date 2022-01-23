ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.04

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $2.77. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 24,437 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

