ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

ZIM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

NYSE ZIM opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after buying an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after buying an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 60.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 888,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

