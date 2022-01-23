Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $26.18 million and approximately $776,680.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00045770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

