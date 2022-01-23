Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.07 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.17. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 107.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

