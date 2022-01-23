Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm has a market cap of $436.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.85. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $665.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -42.54%.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David C. Long acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

