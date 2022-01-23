Zacks Investment Research Lowers Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microvast will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.
Microvast Company Profile
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
