Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GMTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

