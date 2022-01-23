Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $85.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $89,800 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 281,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluent by 126.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fluent by 570.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 989,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fluent by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 172,856 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

