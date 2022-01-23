Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIEN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

In related news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Sientra has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

