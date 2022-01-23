Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.72. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 481,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

