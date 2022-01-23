Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $266.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $274.51 million. LendingTree posted sales of $222.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $128.24 on Friday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

