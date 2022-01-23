Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287 over the last 90 days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. AAON has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

