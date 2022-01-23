Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.08. 1,588,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.27 and its 200-day moving average is $296.08. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $216.61 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

