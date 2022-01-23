Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unum Group by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Unum Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

