Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) will announce sales of $8.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UBS Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.74 billion. UBS Group posted sales of $8.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full year sales of $35.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.05 billion to $35.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.67 billion to $35.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,682,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 116,892 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 7,836,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,195. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

