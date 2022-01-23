Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million during the quarter.

LTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

LTH stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

