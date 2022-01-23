Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $664.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.15. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

