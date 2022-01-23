Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

