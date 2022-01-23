Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to post $10.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELMS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 442,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,563. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

