Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

