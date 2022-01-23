Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $13.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.59 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $52.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.45 billion to $55.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $773.84.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $569.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,111. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $568.82 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.78.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

