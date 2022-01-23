Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

CPRX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 1,663,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,970. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

