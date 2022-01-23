Zacks: Analysts Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) to post sales of $148.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $149.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year sales of $427.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEAT shares. started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

Shares of SEAT stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 1,180,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,784. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02.

