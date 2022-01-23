Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 133,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.