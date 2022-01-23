Zacks: Analysts Expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.38.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

