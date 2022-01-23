Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce sales of $163.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.00 million and the lowest is $146.33 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $169.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $623.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.45 million to $641.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $826.03 million, with estimates ranging from $817.24 million to $834.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.72. 484,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $56.30.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,018 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

