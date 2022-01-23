Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will announce $20.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $70.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLN shares. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:VLN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. 42,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,680. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

