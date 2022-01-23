Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.31 Million

Analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce $509.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $544.38 million and the lowest is $474.24 million. Spire posted sales of $512.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 7.8% during the third quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.26. 293,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

