Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report sales of $585.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $619.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $546.27 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $439.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after buying an additional 295,422 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $326.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $152.14 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

