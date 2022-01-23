Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.74. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,595 shares of company stock worth $732,275 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

