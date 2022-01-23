Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 172.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 in the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $58.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

