Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.39 Million

Analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to post sales of $83.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.18 million to $83.60 million. Certara posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $293.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.94 million to $294.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.23 million, with estimates ranging from $359.33 million to $364.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Certara stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 504,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,650. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 376,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $11,186,671.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,328,413 shares of company stock valued at $278,689,320. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Certara by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Certara by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

