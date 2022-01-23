Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Yelp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Yelp by 661.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $32.59 on Friday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

