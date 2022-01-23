Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,807,000 after purchasing an additional 830,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,515 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,811,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

