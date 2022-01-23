Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives C$4.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:XBC traded down C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$1.93. 618,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,677. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.10. The company has a market cap of C$297.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.05.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

