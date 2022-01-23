World Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $43,238.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.25 or 0.06888380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,222.74 or 1.00083582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003432 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

