WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Tops $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.00539246 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

